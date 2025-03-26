St Helens ‘make enquiries’ to Canberra Raiders enforcer for 2026

St Helens have reportedly made enquiries to the management of Canberra Raiders star Josh Papali’i over a move to Super League in 2026.

Papali’i has already been linked with a switch to England next year. Last week, All Out Rugby League confirmed that clubs were aware of the prospect of the forward being open to a sensational move to Super League.

And now, Australian podcast The League Scene have speculated that the Saints are one such club who are looking at Papali’i as a possible recruitment option for 2026.

They have already been linked with Penrith forward Scott Sorensen: though Love Rugby League revealed last weekend that Sorensen was not a viable option for the club and they had not made any contact over a deal.

However, Papali’i is the latest big name to be linked with the Saints.

St Helens’ pursuit of Scott Sorensen has gone cold with the club still searching for an experienced NRL forward. Josh Papali’i is a name linked with a Super League move. It’s our understanding that St Helens have made initial inquiries to his management. — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) March 25, 2025

Papali’i would certainly fit the billing as a major name for Super League. The 32-year-old has been one of the NRL’s standout forwards for a number of years, having made over 300 appearances for Canberra since making his debut in 2011.

He has been a mainstay at State of Origin level too, making over 20 appearances for Queensland as well as representing Australia and Samoa in the international arena.

The Saints are likely to undergo a major overhaul of their squad in 2026, with overseas stars including Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen and Moses Mbye off-contract.

Morgan Knowles will also leave for NRL side Dolphins, meaning the club are on the hunt for big names and star power. Papali’i would definitely fit the billing: but it remains to be seen whether or not a deal is indeed viable.

READ NEXT

👉🏻 Why Headingley has been given Ashes nod as venue rationale explained

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils star bids emotional exit to club as departures continue

👉🏻 Hull KR-Wigan combined 13: Rovers have the edge but Bevan French left out

👉🏻 My Life in League: Sam Tomkins’ career story including Warrington ‘idol’