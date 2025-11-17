St Helens have confirmed one of the worst kept secrets of recent months and revealed that Agnatius Paasi will remain with the club in 2026.

The prop will continue his stint with the Saints into a sixth season, after agreeing to pen a 12-month extension to the deal which expired at the end of last season.

Now 33, Paasi will be a senior figure in the Saints’ pack under Paul Rowley next season – but he has insisted that he is determined to rediscover the form he showed in his early years with the club after a disappointing 2025 campaign. He was sidelined with a serious injury in 2023 and has arguably failed to return to form since.

Paasi said: “I’m excited for another year with Saints. This club has given me a lot, and I really appreciate it. I’m buzzing and I’m going to give everything I’ve got to try to win more silverware – we always want more here, so hopefully this next year is a big one.

He added: “I can’t fault the club at all. The physios, trainers, and all the staff really helped me get back on the field and held me accountable. I’m grateful for that.

“I’m challenging myself to get back to the level I was at in my first two years here, and help the team out as best I can.”

Paasi also promised Saints supporters the best is yet to come for the group going into 2026, adding: “I just wanted to say thank you. Hopefully, you continue sticking with us in 2026, and with the team we have, and the coaches, we will give you a year to be proud of.”

He joins the likes of Matt Whitley in agreeing new deals with the Saints following the expiry of his previous contract. The Saints return to pre-season training under Rowley today (Monday).

