St Helens’ major team call as spine reshuffle made amidst star omission

St Helens have made a huge call for Friday night’s Super League clash with Wakefield – moving Tristan Sailor to fullback with Jonny Lomax out injured.

Lomax rolled his ankle during last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final with Warrington Wolves, and he has officially not made it in time to face Trinity on Friday.

Young half-back George Whitby comes in with Lomax out – but the most intriguing team call comes elsewhere in the spine.

That is because Sailor, who has played half-back since arriving in Super League, has gone to fullback. Jack Welsby goes to six in his place.

It is a major call from Wellens following the disappointment of last weekend’s Challenge Cup exit to Warrington.

Wellens’ three-quarter line looks much more strong, though. Lewis Murphy is back on the wing having returned from injury, while Harry Robertson is back after missing out last week due to an HIA.

There is still no Mark Percival, meaning Matt Whitley remains at centre in his absence, with Jon Bennison on the other wing. Fellow winger Dayon Sambou does keep his place in the 17, but only on the interchange bench.

Moses Mbye continues at hooker with Daryl Clark still out. But the big call is undisputedly Sailor relocating to fullback as Wellens looks to find a solution to their issues in attack.

It remains to be seen whether it is a call that pays off, though.

St Helens: Sailor; Bennison, Robertson, Whitley, Murphy; Welsby, Whitby; Walmsley, Mbye, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles. Interchange: Bell, Paasi, Delaney, Sambou.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Parramatta Eels forward offered to Super League clubs

👉🏻 Major decision made on Las Vegas 2026 schedule as announcement looms

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils chief makes passionate vow as alarm bells ring in explosive interview

👉🏻 Sam Tomkins’ Ultimate Team: Wigan, St Helens and NRL legends included