“Our partnership with Swinton I’m sure will continue to grow, as our players get the chance to compete in League 1 and they will represent our club and the Lions well when they feature for Paul Wood’s team who we of course wish all the best for the upcoming year ahead.”

Lions CEO Steve Wild added: “On behalf of Swinton, I’m delighted that we’ve agreed a continuation of our dual-registration agreement with Saints.

“The arrangement has of course proved to be a valuable player resource for Swinton, but more importantly, it represents an invaluable development opportunity for the players involved.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with St Helens, to whom we extend our best wishes for a successful 2025.”

