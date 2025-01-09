Super League outfit St Helens have announced a second dual-registration partnership for 2025, continuing their link with Swinton Lions, who have just been relegated to League 1.

This will be the third successive year that Saints and the Lions have been dual-registration partners, with plenty of Paul Wellens’ youngsters getting game time in the second tier over the last two seasons.

20-year-old Jonny Vaughan, as an example, has played ten of his 18 senior games to date in a Swinton shirt.

And despite the Greater Manchester outfit tasting relegation at the end of last term, Saints have kept their options open by linking up with them again.

St Helens lock in second dual-registration partners for 2025

The ten-time Super League champions had already locked in a dual-registration deal with Championship 0utfit Halifax Panthers for 2025, but despite Swinton tasting relegation, Saints have kept their options open by linking up with them again.

Warrington Wolves icon Paul Wood has taken charge of the Lions ahead of the upcoming League 1 campaign, and Saints chief Wellens said: “We’re very pleased to continue our partnership with Swinton into the 2025 season.

“We know just how important match minutes for our young players is at a competitive level, and the feedback we had from our players when they have been with Swinton has only ever been positive.