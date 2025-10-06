St Helens-linked forward Tui Kamikamica has reportedly received a fresh contract offer from South Sydney Rabbitohs, and is now expected to remain in the NRL.

Having made his first-grade bow at club level back in 2017, Kamikamica has spent his entire career to date with Melbourne Storm, and came off the bench to feature in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final defeat to Brisbane Broncos.

Salary cap restrictions mean that the Storm haven’t been able to offer the 31-year-old a new deal anywhere near the same value as his current one, and that has seen him explore other opportunities.

Last week, his agent Jeff Jurotte spoke to the press Down Under and revealed that Super League outfit Saints were among the parties interested in his client.

Jurotte made it clear though that staying in the NRL was Kamikamica’s preference, and it now appears that may well be how it pans out: with Souths the club to table an offer his way.

St Helens-linked forward receives fresh NRL offer as update on future issued

The 21-time Fiji international’s current salary is believed to be in the region of $400,000 AUD (~£196,000) per year.

Souths were known to be interested in the veteran earlier this year, but were struggling to fit him into their own squad due to salary cap restrictions, just like Storm.

But now, reports Down Under suggest that the Bunnies have managed to solve the jigsaw puzzle, and have come up with a satisfactory offer.

Storm were only able to offer Kamikamica a new deal on the NRL’s minimum wage, $140,000 AUD (~£69,000), per year.

And while the value of this fresh offer from the Rabbitohs hasn’t been disclosed, it will undoubtedly be substantially higher than that minimum figure.

Accordingly, it now looks likely that Kamikamica – who is able to slot into both the front-row and loose – will snub Saints and Super League.