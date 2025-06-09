Penrith Panthers assistant Ben Gardiner is reportedly ‘in the boxseat’ to be named as Mal Meninga’s assistant at the NRL’s newest franchise Perth Bears.

Gardiner has held various coaching roles throughout his career, with Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand all among the side’s he’s worked with to date.

He joined Penrith ahead of the 2023 campaign, and has so far played his part in back-to-back NRL title-winning campaigns as well as taking up Samoa’s head coach role on the international front.

Only last month, the experienced mentor was heavily linked with a move to Super League and St Helens when reports circulated that Paul Wellens was on his way out of the exit door at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

But now, Gardiner is reportedly set to take up a new role elsewhere in the NRL with Perth, who will join the competition in 2027.

St Helens-linked coach ‘in the box seat’ for new NRL role as important links hailed

Having been in charge of Samoa since their 2023 campaign in the Pacific Championships, leading NRL journalist Michael Chammas has reported that Gardiner’s international ventures have aided his cause with legendary figure Meninga.

Speaking on the ‘100% Footy’ show, Chammas said: ” It seems that there are conversations ongoing with Ben Gardiner.

“He’s in the box seat to go over there and work with Mal Meninga at Perth Bears.

“Brett White‘s name has been mentioned as well, and Mal Meninga wants to bring Brett across to the Bears, but I’m not too sure if he wants to go across at the moment. He’s at the Canberra Raiders.

“Ben Gardiner is one of the options. The Samoa link is probably going to be important moving forward.

“There’s talk that Payne Haas is going to be playing for Samoa, he’s had conversations with Ben Gardiner already and was going to play for Samoa last year before getting injured.

“Imagine the recruitment tool if you’ve got someone who’s coached at the Penrith Panthers and is coaching Samoa as well.

“It will help Mal Meninga, and he (Gardiner) is highly regarded for what he knows off the field.”

