Eamon O’Carroll was left furious with Umyla Hanley’s first half try during their defeat at Leigh, believing decisions have gone against St Helens in recent weeks due to the situation they have found themselves in.

Saints were beaten 48-10 on Friday, with their play-off hopes ended on a night which also saw victorious hosts Leigh mathematically cement their place in the top six for the fourth season running.

The try in question came on the half-hour mark, when the Leopards only led 12-10: and was the catalyst for Adrian Lam’s side to pull away on the scoreboard.

England hopeful Hanley was the try-scorer, with a collision in backplay between Adam Cook and Red Velvet young gun Matty Evans.

‘I think it’s very easy when a club is in a situation like ours for people to go against them and probably not give them the rub of the green’

Saints have missed out on the Super League play-offs for the first time ever, and missed out on play-offs in the British game for the first time since the 1961/62 campaign.

They have been fighting for weeks to keep the faintest of hopes alive in difficult circumstances, and on Friday night, interim boss O’Carroll took umbrage with what ultimately proved an important try from Hanley.

Referee Chris Kendall saw no issue with the effort on field and awarded a try, with video referee Aaron Moore swiftly backing him up.

Post-match, O’Carroll said: “We’ve had a couple of them, and I don’t want to sound like a whinger, but I probably am whinging.

“I think it’s very easy when a club is in a situation like ours for people to go against them and probably not give them the rub of the green when they need to.

“I was looking at the replay (of the Hanley try) and sending messages up to our analyst who’s saying it’s a dead set no try.

“From the replay, I might be wrong, but I don’t think they even looked at it.”

‘The game needs to be better than that. I can say more, and I probably will next week, because I’m leaving the game’

Saints’ season will come to an end on home soil against Hull KR last weekend, with Australian Kevin Walters set to take charge at the BrewDog Stadium ahead of 2027.

O’Carroll – who joined the club as an assistant ahead of the 2025 campaign and stepped up to the role of interim head coach earlier this season following Paul Rowley’s departure – is heading for pastures new in the shape of rugby union outfit Scarlets.

On Friday night’s controversial Hanley try, he continued: “We’ve had a couple over the last few weeks where it’s just easy not to give us (a decision) because of the situation that we’re in.

“I’ve had zero communication with the officials because they probably view it as, ‘oh, it’s an interim (head coach)’.

“The game needs to be better than that. I can say more, and I probably will next week, because I’m leaving the game.

“I’ll say it because I want our game to be good, ultimately, and it’s not good enough.”

Leigh conclude their regular campaign on home soil against Wakefield next weekend, and will have to win if they are to have any chance of leapfrogging Trinity to claim fourth and a home tie in the play-off eliminators.

When asked about Hanley’s try, Leopards boss Adrian Lam said: “I didn’t have a really clear view of it, but I know that Adam (Cook) passed the ball and was looking out to the right when they collided.

“I’m not sure, but I understand the frustrations. We had a call (against us) last week at Huddersfield where I thought it was a no try.

“It can be crucial, but I’d probably have to have another look at it.”