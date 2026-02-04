Mark Percival’s future at St Helens is under serious doubt after he was made available to rival Super League clubs immediately.

The centre, a one-club man who has played 266 games for the Saints over 13 seasons, is looking to leave the club following a contract dispute, Love Rugby League sources have been told.

Percival is off-contract at the end of the season but it is believed that there had been discussions regarding a new two-year contract to keep him at Saints beyond the end of the season, an arrangement the 31-year-old was happy with.

However, that deal is no longer believed to be on the table, which has angered both Percival and his representatives to the point that he is now looking at options which would allow him to leave the club immediately.

The developments have come as a huge surprise to rival clubs, with many now looking at ways they could sign him up.

Saints’ stance on an immediate exit is currently unclear but there is now major questions over his future at the club beyond the end of the season based on the communication rival clubs have received about his situation. Regardless, Percival is now looking at his options elsewhere for next year at the very least.

Percival will go down as a legend of St Helens, having played for the club in four Super League Grand Final wins. He also played in the World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers and 2021 Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley.

But his future at the club is now unclear. Saints do have several centre options, with rising star Harry Robertson and new recruit Nene Macdonald both competing for that position this year. Owen Dagnall and Deon Cross are other options in that department.

That said, a departure, and most certainly an immediate one, would come as a major surprise.