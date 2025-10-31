St Helens have completed their first signing under new head coach Paul Rowley, with NRL powerhouse David Klemmer joining the club.

The 31-year-old forward joins the club on a two-year deal from St George Illawarra Dragons, and follows South Sydney ace Jacob Host and now permanent signing Shane Wright to the BrewDog Stadium next season.

‘When the opportunity came up, I grabbed it with both hands’

Klemmer brings a wealth of NRL, State of Origin and Test experience with him to St Helens. Across his time with the Dragons, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs, he notched a whopping 260 NRL appearances.

Around that, he also made 14 State of Origin appearances for the NSW Blues between 2015 and 2019, helping them win two series in the process.

He also won 19 Test caps for the Kangaroos, helping them win the 2017 World Cup.

Commenting on his move to the Saints, Klemmer said: “I’m very excited! It’s a massive honour to be joining St Helens, it’s such a big club and I feel truly privileged.

“When the opportunity came up, I grabbed it with both hands. Saints has got such a rich history, and I know they demand success, such is the pedigree that the Club has. I can’t wait to be part of that environment.”

Bringing size, power, and experience to the Saints’ pack, Klemmer is relishing the chance to make his mark in the Red V, alongside our senior players and by helping to develop our younger stars.

“Saints’ Academy has a lot of talented kids coming through, and I’m keen to work with those boys who are pushing to be regulars in the team. In the same vein, I’m excited to work with the likes of Alex Walmsley and Curtis Sironen. I played with Siro a fair bit, coming through at the same time, so it’s a good mix. It should make it exciting in training.”

“I can’t wait to get over with my family, get amongst it all and meet all the boys.

“I will do everything I can to represent the jersey in the right way. I cannot wait to get started, meet everyone involved at the Club, and I will give my all for St.Helens.”

Also commenting, head coach Rowley said: “David is a big addition to our squad and adds real strength to what is already a solid pack. It’s exciting because he’s not just a big player, he’s also got a bit of football in him.

“He’s coming over with a lot to play for, and speaking to him, it’s clear to see how competitive he is. We’re adding a really good bloke to our group too, and I’ve been speaking to people who know him well, and they all speak very highly of him.

“I think David will bring a lot to our team, both on and off the field. He’s been playing at the highest level for a decade and will add brilliant qualities to St.Helens through his experience, consistency, and presence.”

