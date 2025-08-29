St Helens have completed a deal to sign Salford Red Devils forward Shane Wright for the rest of the season – with Konrad Hurrell being de-registered by the club to allow the transfer to happen.

Wright is the latest big name to leave the Red Devils, having agreed a deal to join the Saints for the rest of 2025 on loan. They may then pursue a permanent arrangement beyond that.

However, with Wright a quota player, the Saints needed to remove someone from their squad to sign Wright – and Hurrell has agreed to become that player, effectively bringing his career with the club to an end to facilitate Wright’s arrival.

Wright said: I’m so excited to get to work with the boys. I’ve had some really great conversations with Wello [Paul Wellens] and I can’t wait to work with him and the fellow coaching staff.

“I know how prestigious a club that St.Helens is, so to come and join this team, I am truly buzzing about it.”

Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “Koni is such a larger-than-life character, one that we have loved being part of our club, and we truly thank him for his efforts as a Saint. We wish him, Bec, and the kids all the best with their next chapter when it comes.

“As for Shane, we are delighted to bring him into the club on loan until the end of the season. I am more than certain he will add a lot to our team.”

Hurrell was unable to feature for the Saints in 2025 due to injury.

