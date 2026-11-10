St Helens knocked back in bid to sign Huddersfield Giants star

St Helens have had bids to sign Huddersfield Giants star Sam Halsall rejected.

Love Rugby League can reveal that Saints have made Halsall a top transfer priority as part of Kevin Walters’ overhaul of the squad, with the outside back wanted as part of a revamp to the roster.

Saints have already signed Christian Tuipulotu and are keen on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Heading out, Mark Percival has retired, Nene Macdonald has departed while Lewis Murphy has been offered to clubs for next season.

Now they are looking at options to bolster that department and in Halsall, they have found a player who fits what they want.

The issue, simply, is that the Giants have no desire to lose the 25-year-old. Not only do they see him as a key player in their plans under Jim Lenihan, but they also want an additional outside back to complete their squad. They have no interest in losing one.

He is also under contract for another season too. As such, the Giants have made it clear to Saints that they have no interest in doing a deal for the player.

Whether Saints continue to pursue the deal remains to be seen. While they are looking to offload players, with Tristan Sailor the most high profile of them, they aren’t currently blessed with salary cap space unless they can move players on.

That process is ongoing, with a number of existing, contracted players all currently being offered to clubs. Love Rugby League has revealed this morning that one of those is Daniel Suluka-Fifita, the prop who only joined the club midway through last season.

Halsall, a boyhood St Helens fan, came through the Wigan Warriors setup and made his first-team debut for the club in 2020. After 18 appearances for the club he joined Huddersfield as part of a swap deal that saw Jake Wardle move the other way.

He has gone on to make 68 appearances for the Giants, scoring 31 tries, featuring at both wing and centre. While Saints’ interest does make sense, there is no appetite within the Giants camp to lose a player they rate highly, while still actively looking for a new addition to their outside backs roster at the same time.