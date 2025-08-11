Canberra Raiders icon Josh Papalii has finally broken his silence on his plans for 2026: and has admitted he wants to remain in the NRL rather than move to Super League.

St Helens had tabled a two-year deal to sign the forward from the start of next season and were confident they had agreed a package to lure the Raiders’ all-time appearance maker to England.

That was at a time when Canberra insisted there was no deal on offer but for the forward but since then, he has returned to the Queensland side and helped them win the State of Origin decider as well as continuing to display some fine form.

And the Raiders have reportedly now had a change of heart, and are open to offering one of their biggest club legends a new one-year contract.

Papalii has spoken to AAP and admitted that there is only one place he wants to be next year: effectively shutting down any talk of a move to Super League in what will represent a major recruitment blow for the Saints.

“I know where I want to be but I know there are things that have to happen for me to stay (at the Raiders),” he said. “I totally understand. I’ve got to consider seeing myself somewhere else as well.