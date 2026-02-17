St Helens have been dealt another horrid injury blow, with Jack Welsby set to miss around half the season with a shoulder injury.

The fullback was forced off after suffering an injury in the process of scoring in Saints’ loss to Warrington Wolves on Friday evening, and it has now been confirmed that the England star suffered a serious dislocation of his shoulder which has required surgery.

That will keep him out of action for up to four months after it was confirmed Welsby will have surgery later this week, a massive blow to Paul Rowley’s squad given they are already without captain Matty Lees long-term to a knee injury.

But it’s also a blow for Welsby ahead of the World Cup later this year after he lost the fullback jersey to AJ Brimson after the first Ashes test last year.

Rowley must now decide how to shuffle his deck, though he does have options. Nene Macdonald was moved to fullback after Welsby’s withdrawal last week while Harry Robertson and Tristan Sailor are both viable options in the position.

It doesn’t get any easier for Saints as they head to Leigh Leopards on Friday evening looking to get their league campaign up and running. The Leopards won their opening round contest against Leeds Rhinos last week.

More to follow.