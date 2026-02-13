St Helens look as though they could be without star fullback Jack Welsby for a prolonged period – after he was forced to go to hospital to repair a shoulder injury suffered in their Super League opener at Warrington on Friday.

Welsby left the field midway through the second half of their 24-14 loss to Warrington Wolves in visible discomfort, with it clear that he had dislocated his shoulder in a tackle.

Saints coach Paul Rowley returned a grim early prognosis immediately after the game, too – revealing that doctors were struggling to get Welsby’s shoulder back into the socket after the dislocation.

That meant he had to go to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention – and an injury of that nature, where a dislocation does not immediately go back into the joint, is often a precursor for a lengthy absence on the sidelines.

Rowley conceded: “It’s a shoulder injury, I think he’s dislocated it. He’s gone off to hospital as they were struggling to get that back in so that’s not a good one unfortunately. A little bit of bad luck to start the season but they are challenges we have to overcome.”

Rowley’s admission that it will be a serious injury and a potentially extended lay-off is far from ideal for the Saints, at a time when they are already without new captain Matty Lees for a number of weeks due to an injury suffered against Workington Town in the Challenge Cup.

The loss of Welsby just one week into the league season would lead to yet another reshuffle of the Saints’ spine, a problem that plagued them throughout the 2025 season.

Nene Macdonald went to fullback for the closing stages on Friday night and he is an option for Rowley in that position, but there is also the possibility of taking Tristan Sailor out of the halves and moving him back to fullback.