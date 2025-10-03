St Helens are one of the clubs interested in signing off-contract Melbourne Storm veteran Tui Kamikamica for 2026, his agent has confirmed.

Kamikamica, who turned 31 in May, has spent his entire career to date with the Storm having made his first-grade debut in their colours back in 2017.

The powerful front-rower has been named on the bench by head coach Craig Bellamy for this weekend’s NRL Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos, and with his future still unconfirmed, that could be his last game for the Storm.

Currently on a salary of circa $400,000 AUD (~£196,000) per year, salary cap restrictions mean that the Storm can only offer him a new deal on the NRL’s minimum wage of $140,000 AUD (~£69,000) per year.

Kamikamica isn’t believed to want to take that drop, so could be about to head for pastures new, and agent Jeff Jurotte has revealed who some of the interested parties are, or have been.

St Helens’ interest in off-contract NRL Grand Finalist confirmed as latest delivered

This weekend’s Grand Final will bring the Fijian’s 138th NRL appearance, with 11 tries scored across his first 137. Kamikamica will vie for a second Grand Final winners’ ring Down Under following on from Storm’s 2020 triumph over Penrith Panthers.

Born in the village of Somosomo, he has also represented his country on 21 occasions and scored three tries. Making his debut for the Bati in May 2016 against Papua New Guinea, he has since featured in the two most recent Rugby League World Cups.

Speaking to Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph, his agent, Jurotte said: “Tui would love to finish his career at Melbourne, but they have salary-cap pressures.

“He has had an offer from the Storm, and he has interest from St Helens, but his preference is to stay in Australia.

“He was close to going to Souths with Wayne (Bennett), but unfortunately, the deal fell through.

“I had some talks with the Broncos, but that didn’t work out either.

“Tui is still in brilliant shape. If you look at him with his shirt off, he has one of the best physiques in the NRL.

“He has a young family and he’s got commitments here, so ideally Tui can stay in the NRL.”