St Helens are set to welcome Nene Macdonald back for this weekend’s home clash against York Knights, assistant coach Lee Briers has confirmed.

Off-season recruit Macdonald has played just five games across all competitions for Saints so far in 2026, with his most recent appearance coming in early March against Bradford Bulls.

The Papua New Guinea international was forced off after just 25 minutes of that Round 4 clash against the Bulls, and has not been seen since having required surgery on his knee.

Last week saw him named in Paul Rowley’s initial 21-man squad for the home game against Wakefield Trinity, but he did not feature come matchday, with six games on the spin now missed.

But as Saints prepare for Friday night’s Super League encounter against York at the BrewDog Stadium, there would appear to be good news.

St Helens set for injury boost as off-season recruit Nene Macdonald nears fitness ahead of York clash

Port Moresby-born Macdonald’s surgery came amid numerous knee problems which he had battled through in the early stages of the year.

Speaking in Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Saints assistant Briers detailed: “He was really close (to playing against Wakefield), and he’s just trained outside today.

“We’ve got one more session to go, so we’ll see how Nene recovers after today.

“We’ve got Captain’s Run on Thursday, and then hopefully all things going well, he could be pushing for a place.”

Full-back Jack Welsby remains sidelined for Saints with the shoulder injury he picked up in their Round 1 defeat to Warrington Wolves back in February.

But there has been positive updates on Welsby over the last couple of weeks, with the England international ‘flying through’ his rehabilitation as he edges closer to a long-awaited return.

Elsewhere, Deon Cross is expected to return to the fold against York on Friday night having sat out of last weekend’s 18-12 success over Wakefield after failing a Head Injury Assessment the week prior during the 24-14 win at Hull FC.