St Helens will welcome Deon Cross back from injury against Castleford Tigers this weekend, and Mark Percival may well join him in a huge boost.

Cross – who has so far scored eight tries in 28 appearances for Saints since arriving midway through last season from Salford Red Devils – has been sidelined since mid-June with a torn bicep.

He returns to the fold on the back of a big victory at Wakefield Trinity last weekend which has helped to reinvigorate the Red V’s chances of sneaking into the play-offs this season.

With just four games remaining of the regular season, Cross could also be joined back in the side this weekend by stalwart Percival, who has also been absent since June through a hamstring issue.

Deon Cross to return with Mark Percival in contention

Saints are now four competition points behind both Hull KR in fifth and Leigh Leopards in sixth, with strugglers Cas visiting the BrewDog Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, interim head coach Eamon O’Carroll confirmed: “Deon will feature this week.

“We want to give Percy (Percival) every opportunity to play, he’s trained today and done parts.

“We want to be sensible with him and make sure that when he’s back, he’s fully fit.

“It was positive today in training, he trained really well. We’re going to see how he responds after the session, that’s the big one.”

There’s also positive news on the horizon where senior figure David Klemmer is concerned, with the experienced forward nearing a return from the complex rib injury which has sidelined him in recent weeks.

O’Carroll explained: “He’s broken a rib, but where it’s displaced is in a spot that needs a bit more time (to heal). If he was to take another knock on it, it could be quite dangerous.

“But he’s had some good news – he’s had a scan and it seems to be going back in place the way we want it to. Dave, hopefully, won’t be too far off.

“He’s started doing a little bit of contact work now, but not too hard, just some technical stuff because he’s had so many weeks off without contact.

“He’s a good nightmare to have, he’s desperate to get back. He’s everything you’d want from an overseas player, the way him and his family have engrained themselves in the club and the town is a great example.

“The impact he’s having around such young group, he probably takes on that father figure role. To have him back in the next few weeks will be a huge boost for everyone.”

Lewis Murphy latest

Elsewhere, winger Lewis Murphy was forced off during last weekend’s victory away against former club Wakefield having scored two tries to help Saints to a much-needed win.

Post-match at Belle Vue, interim boss O’Carroll described it as a lower limb injury. The results of further investigations are still awaited.

O’Carroll detailed: “We’re waiting for the results of his scan. He’s had one scan, but we just wanted a bit of further investigation, so we’re hopeful to have the answer to that within the next hour.

“Lewis is in good spirits, he really grew in that (Wakefield) game and got back to the Lewis that we know.

“He did come back early from that last injury, and probably undercooked, but I think he’s got better and better each game, and hit some of his best form in that game against Wakefield.

“It’s a real shame for him, but hopefully it’s not too long (out).”

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