St Helens have once again posted enormous losses in their latest financial results – with the Super League heavyweights posting operating losses in excess of £3million.

The Saints have consistently posted big financial losses over a number of years – and their 2025 accounts show another miserable set of monetary results.

Their annual accounts for the year ending 31 October 2025 – which covers the full Super League season from last year – do not make for good reading, and reflect overall the financial position at many clubs in the top flight.

St Helens’ grim financial results

The Saints did manage to push their overall revenue up, from £8,581,390 to £8,876,350 – a modest rise of 3 per cent despite a number of trends going against the club according to their latest report, which includes a drop-off in away support visiting the club for games in 2025.

Their operating losses have slightly gone down despite rises in the national minimum wage. However, they are still significant: with losses running to £3,459,277 – slightly down from £3,554,463 a year earlier.

That means the Saints’ earnings before tax did improve marginally too, from a loss of £2,559,952 in 2024 to a loss of

£2,482,999 in 2025.

Those losses will again be covered by the club’s owners – but while the Saints’ losses are amongst the biggest in Super League, they are by no means an outlier in terms of wealthy backers having to plug financial black holes.

It also leans into the narrative that Super League needs investment and support from external areas such as the NRL more than over.

What it means for Super League

Super League clubs are waiting anxiously to discover the outcome of two crucial processes and how it will impact their finances. The expectation is that a TV deal with Sky Sports will be signed off in the coming weeks – but it remains to be seen how significant, if at all, a rise is from the broadcaster in terms of more money.

Then there is the prospect of investment from the NRL. The Australian governing body are strongly considering tabling a multi-million deal which would be revolutionary for clubs in Super League, and give them huge financial security at a time when losses are higher than ever.

But that would come with a likely agreement for clubs to cede control in an authoritative sense, with NRL officials heading up and having overall control of a new independent commission that would make the major decisions for British rugby league.

And the fact one of Super League’s biggest and most historically successful clubs can lose such enormous sums is arguably another warning sign that the financial health of the competition is simply not sustainable.

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