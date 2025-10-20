St Helens’ home ground has been renamed with immediate effect, and will be known as ‘The BrewDog Stadium’ for at least the next ten years.

Opened in 2011, Saints played their first Super League game at the ground in 2012 – beating Salford.

With an 18,000 capacity, the venue was first known as Langtree Park, and then as the ‘Totally Wicked Stadium’ from 2017 onwards.

But the Super League heavyweights saw their naming rights agreement with the vape company come to an end, and a new company in the shape of BrewDog will now take over the deal.

Based up in Scotland, BrewDog have put pen to paper on a ten-year agreement which includes the stadium naming rights, starting from 2026.

St Helens’ home ground renamed as long-term agreement penned with multinational company

As part of the ten-year deal, BrewDog’s drinks will become the beverage on offer at the stadium, and the company’s logo will also be displayed on the neck of the men’s team’s shirts.

The Red V’s owner and chairman Eamonn McManus said: “On behalf of everyone at Saints, we are absolutely delighted to welcome global brand BrewDog as a new commercial partner of the club, and to see our home ground named The BrewDog Stadium.

“This partnership is an exciting one from the outset – not only will fans be able to enjoy BrewDog;s top-quality products on matchdays, but the company has also shown a desire to work closely with the club on a range of initiatives and programmes.

“Having an international brand and business like BrewDog join Saints on a long-term agreement highlights the club’s continued commercial growth, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”

Founded back in 2007, BrewDog originally began as an independent Scottish brewery. Now, the company is a world-leading brand with a global network of bars and hotels.

The company’s Chief Sales Officer, Stuart Harrison, is a Saints fan and added: “We’re beyond excited to be joining forces with St Helens – one of the most iconic and successful rugby league clubs in the world.

“The agreement builds on our recent successes across sports and entertainment, where the clubs, venues and stadia have seen record sales and customer satisfaction scores, derived from our quality beers and matchday experiences.

“The partnership with St Helens isn’t just about getting great beer to great fans on matchday, it’s about creating brilliant experiences for fans and giving back to the St Helens community that supports the club week in, week out.

“Being a season ticket holder for the last 25 years myself, I am looking forward to The BrewDog Stadium opening its doors under a new name, creating a matchday experience that the fans of St Helens, want, expect and deserve.”