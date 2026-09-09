St Helens have held talks with St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Christian Tuipulotu.

The NRL player is currently a free agent heading into 2027 after being released by the Dragons. The 25-year-old has made 63 appearances in the NRL, scoring 33 tries, including nine outings for the Dragons this year.

But with Tuipulotu off-contract, it has seen new head coach Kevin Walters show interest in bringing him to BrewDog Stadium in 2027.

Who is Christian Tuipulotu?

He made his debut in 2020 for Sydney Roosters before moving to Manly. His best season came in 2022 as he scored 11 tries in 19 appearances for the Sea Eagles. A move to the Dragons came in 2024 and he has spent the last four seasons there.

Predominantly used as a winger, Tuipulotu has also played at centre, giving Saints coverage in two positions should they be able to acquire him heading into next season.

Saints are already believed to have secured halfback Sean O’Sullivan to join the club next season, despite interest from Wests Tigers and Bradford Bulls. Sources have indicated that Walters is also looking to secure a hooker ahead of his arrival to the club in order to work alongside England international Daryl Clark.

Saints’ recruitment plans take shape

Big changes are coming to the Saints squad, with Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival both retiring. Jackson Hastings appears unlikely to be given a contract extension after the capture of O’Sullivan, and there has been suggestions that some contracted players could leave in order to enable a squad shakeup that will allow Walters to put his stamp on the squad before the new season starts.

Saints already have plenty of outside backs, though the departure of Percival has potentially opened a spot. Still contracted are Lewis Murphy, Jacob Douglas, Deon Cross, Nene Macdonald and Owen Dagnall. There’s also Jack Welsby, Harry Robertson and Tristan Sailor, who have also played in the backs while also featuring in the spine too.

Saints will begin next season coming off their worst season in the Super League era, having missed out on the play-offs for the first time. They will finish the season seventh on the table regardless of what happens in the final round. They host Hull KR, who have named a weakened squad for the game.