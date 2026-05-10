Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has insisted great rivals St Helens have ‘lost their identity’ in a blistering review of not only their celebrations in the Good Friday win, but also their decision to bring in loan players to bolster their ranks.

The Saints produced a magnificent comeback over the Easter weekend to stun Wigan, with loanee Bill Leyland becoming a cult hero after scoring two late tries.

However, Wigan got their revenge in some style on Saturday afternoon in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. They won 32-0 to book their spot at Wembley Stadium later this month, where they will face either Hull KR or Warrington Wolves.

And Peet insisted that the manner of the celebrations from Saints fans on Good Friday stuck with him – as did the fact it was not one of their contracted players who they were lauding, leading him to insist the Warriors’ historic rivals have an identity crisis.

He said: “St Helens (supporters) had a loan player scores in front of them, and they celebrated it like it was a fantastic moment in their history.

“I think it showed they’ve lost their identity. I knew that we’d celebrate in front of our fans today, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Peet reiterated that he firmly believed his side wouldn’t lose the semi-final, as his Wigan team produced a wonderful display when it mattered most to advance to yet another Wembley final.

“I just knew we weren’t going to be beat today, and I knew that as soon as I knew the draw, to be honest, because of what happened,” he said. “After Good Friday, it was very important that we didn’t let St Helens get there, and it did mean a bit more today.”