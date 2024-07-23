St Helens handed major blow with season-ending injury to key man

St Helens have been rocked with the news that centre Konrad Hurrell’s season is over – meaning he could have played his final game for the club.

The 32-year-old has not featured for Paul Wellens’ side for a month, and will now be forced to undergo neck surgery given how he has bruising around his spinal cord.

It means that, in all likelihood, Hurrell will not feature again in 2024.

“Konrad has got a bit of a neck issue there which requires surgery. That is probably season done for him,” Wellens said.

MORE SAINTS: Analysing the changes Lee Briers will bring to St Helens’ attack in 2025

“He’s got some bruising around his spinal cord and the surgery will alleviate the pressure and give it chance to heal. That means the immediate future isn’t great for him, when it’s something as serious as that.

“It’s important Konrad gets that surgery and the repairs which are needed in the situation he’s in. He loves players for the team so he’s disappointed he can’t help us finish the season strongly.”

Wellens also insisted any discussions about Hurrell’s future will have to wait. He is off-contract at the end of this season and with no deal struck either way yet, his future with the Saints is uncertain.

But Wellens stressed that Hurrell’s health has to take priority in the shorter term, as opposed to discussions about his playing future.

He said: “The discussions around his future can wait because the important thing now is his health. But it’s too soon to give a definite answer.”

TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

👉🏻 John Bateman set for immediate Super League return as suitors for shock loan deal named

👉🏻 Liam Watts drops hint on Castleford Tigers future as he reveals contract clause