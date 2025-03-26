St Helens are hopeful that Daryl Clark will be fit to feature this weekend against Catalans Dragons.

Clark left the field during last weekend’s defeat to Warrington Wolves with a hip problem, which Paul Wellens admitted had to be assessed in the days after that loss.

But Clark will train on Thursday and if he comes through unscathed, will be named in the Saints’ 21-man travelling group who will make the trip to the south of France.

“We’ve got a session tomorrow, given how we’ve altered our schedule for the trip,” Wellens explained.

“Daryl Clark will be part of that session and we’re planning that if he comes through that, he’ll be in our squad to face Catalans.

“Moses Mbye did a really good job when he came on last week but we’re hoping Daryl can train and he can come through that.”

Wellens praised Mbye for his ‘outstanding’ attitude after his first appearance of 2025 last week, with the utility forced to watch from the sidelines in the opening rounds of the new season.

And on the day when rugby league’s Ashes was confirmed to return later this year – with a game on Merseyside at Everton’s new stadium – Wellens insisted the early-season performances of forward Morgan Knowles should see him in contention.

Knowles will leave the Saints at the end of the season to join the Dolphins, but Wellens believes he should be a firm part of the picture for the national side.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I can’t speak for Shaun Wane but when you look at the type of player you want, if you want to be beating the Australians, Morgan Knowles fits the bill perfectly.”

Joe Batchelor will also return to the Saints’ 17 this weekend after overcoming a HIA.

