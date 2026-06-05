It was largely perceived to be a Paul Wellens-shaped problem – but here we are in 2026, and St Helens yet again have obvious and hindering problems relating to their spine.

It was all change again on Thursday night, this time out of necessity, with Tristan Sailor shunted out to the wing given a raft of injuries to outside backs – and to Sailor’s credit, he stood up as one of the Saints’ better players in the defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

But it is yet another occasion where the Saints have had no continuity in their spine – and despite what people may suggest about it being more nuanced than Jack Welsby simply playing fullback or half-back, it cannot be helping anyone.

However, there was one bright spark of optimism on Thursday evening – aside from Welsby, who looked much more comfortable, albeit not perfect, at fullback.

The performance of a young man who never seems to let his side down whenever called upon.

Like most of his team-mates, George Whitby’s performance did dip in the second half. But in the first, he once again showed why he has plenty to offer this St Helens side – and it remains a great mystery how he is not part of the 17 on a weekly basis.

He will get another opportunity next weekend with the Saints’ pivotal scrum-half – more on him shortly – still suspended but beyond that, it is imperative the 20-year-old gets an extended chance to show what he can do. After all, has anyone else really shown they are capable of playing alongside Jackson Hastings?

Here’s the thing, too. Whitby would also provide not only a balance to the Saints’ attack, but another option for them to use in attack rather than everything going through Hastings – if they tweak how they play, that is.

Hastings is a great player, and has been fantastic for his new club this year on his return to Super League. But when he plays, almost everything seems to go through him on the last play – and it makes defending against the Saints much easier. That is not an opinion, that is a fact.

No player has produced more attacking kicks than Hastings’ 89 so far this season. Jake Connor is second on 86, and Leeds are similar – almost everything they do on the last play goes through Connor. The next nearest in third place is Marc Sneyd, some 20-plus kicks behind.

With Whitby and Hastings as a possible pairing, the Saints can split the field in attack and have more of an unpredictability to what they do. Hastings can still take the majority of the work on as the senior half, but with a genuine playmaker on the opposite edge, there would be more balance.

But this perhaps runs deeper than pure tactics, too. It was quite pertinent on Thursday evening to hear the Leeds coach, Brad Arthur, almost boast about how Fergus McCormack is learning on the job at fullback in the absence of Lachie Miller, but that the Rhinos are absolutely fine with that.

He insisted Leeds have a responsibility to afford their junior players opportunities – something the Saints themselves have been the maestros of for almost 30 years. Don’t forget once upon a time, they deployed Lee Gaskell and Jonny Lomax together in a Grand Final while they were both young, rather than senior players in other positions stepping in there.

The Saints have made it their business to ensure the next generation consistently gets a chance to shine. This feels like the moment for them to do the same with Whitby. At the age of 20, he still has time on his side, but he has shown enough glimpses since breaking into the first team picture to suggest he can offer this team something quite exciting.

If not now, when?