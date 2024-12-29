St Helens forward Matty Lees has revealed that he suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury in the very last minute of his 2024 season, but should be fit for Round One.

Lees – named in the Dream Team for the first time – missed just three of Saints’ games last term as Paul Wellens’ side finished 6th in the Super League table, before bowing out of the play-offs to Warrington Wolves.

The 26-year-old then earned his 11th and 12th caps for England as Shaun Wane’s side secured a 2-0 Test Series whitewash against Samoa with victories in Wigan and Leeds.

And it was at Headingley, on November 2, where he suffered the MCL injury in the dying embers of a 34-16 win.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The highest-attended game in every Super League season, with one fixture DOMINATING

St Helens forward reveals injury blow with anticipated return date confirmed

Speaking to Saints TV in an interview recorded prior to Christmas, he detailed: “I picked up an MCL injury, probably in the last minute of the last game of my season.

“It’s nothing too serious, just a couple of injections and I’m back up and running sort of Christmas time.

“The physio staff have been great with me. They’ve still given me a bit of time off, but I’ve been in and out over my off-season.

“I’d rather get on the front foot with it and be ready for Round One.”

Saints welcome Salford Red Devils to the Totally Wicked Stadium in Round One on Saturday, February 15.

Before that though, they’ve got a few friendlies, including one against the same opponents at the same venue which will double up as Morgan Knowles’ testimonial fixture.

And it’s that pre-season clash with Salford which Lees is targeting as the game in which he’ll return to the field following his recovery, as he explained: “I’m hopefully going to be heading for that testimonial game for Morgs.

“That’s where I’m aiming for first, and we’ll see where we end up.

“I’m in over Christmas, so we’ll be trying to get me on the front foot to be fit for the New Year.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: My Ultimate Team – Adam Swift’s best 1-13 of team-mates, including St Helens legends