St Helens youngster Leon Cowen has linked up with dual-registration partners Halifax Panthers, and will make his debut for the Championship side this weekend.

Versatile forward Cowen, able to slot into the back-row and loose, has been with Saints since April 2022.

Progressing through the youth ranks on Merseyside, he also earned international recognition in 2023 as he featured for England Academy in a mid-season win against France.

The 20-year-old awaits his senior debut for Paul Wellens’ side, but gained first-team experience last term with dual-registration partners Swinton Lions in the Championship.

And now, he’s returned to the second tier with Fax, linking up with Kyle Eastmond’s side ahead of Sunday’s trip to Widnes Vikings.

St Helens forward makes Championship switch as character hailed

Cowen’s time with Swinton last year brought 11 Championship appearances as well as one in the unique play-off game against Hunslet which ended in defeat and saw the Lions relegated as the Parksiders were promoted.

Having captained Saints at academy level, and impressed for the reserves at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Fax will regard his arrival as somewhat of a coup.

Panthers head coach Eastmond said: “He’s a very, very good young player in terms of the way he competes.

“He’s tough, and he can do a bit of everything. If you want him to do the tough stuff, he’ll do that, and if you want him to play with the ball, he understands the game enough to execute.

“I’ve watched a few of his games, and I’ve watched him train at Saints and he’s been impressive.

“By all accounts, he’s the right type of person as well and we appreciate that. I spoke to a few guys within the system there as well as Wello (Paul Wellens), and they’ve all spoken really highly of him.

“I personally know what it takes to come through that system and the guys I spoke to couldn’t have given a better reference really.

“Leon is somebody they respect and think highly of, and that obviously means a lot. It’s good to have him here and we’ll look after him. He’ll get an opportunity to pull on the shirt at Halifax.

“There comes a time in your development where you need to play consistently as there’s nothing like it to replicate the experience.

“Hopefully we can help him and when he gets that opportunity within our squad, he’ll come in and do what he does and enjoy it.”

