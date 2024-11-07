St Helens have confirmed the arrival of Eamon O’Carroll as one of their new assistant coaches following his departure from Championship outfit Bradford Bulls.

Having guided the Bulls to the Championship play-offs, O’Carroll’s exit from Odsal was confirmed last month with Bradford revealing that he would take up a role with a Super League club.

That Super League club has now been revealed, with the 37-year-old joining Paul Wellens’ coaching team at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2025.

He will do so alongside Lee Briers, with the Red V’s revamped coaching team now appearing to be finalised.

St Helens finalise 2025 coaching staff as new assistant confirmed

O’Caroll made over 150 appearances in a playing career which saw him don the shirts of Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Widnes Vikings as well as Ireland on the international stage.

Spending time on the coaching staff at Widnes, he’s also held assistant roles with Catalans Dragons and was the head coach of Newcastle Thunder.

The Oldham native said: “I’m really excited and honoured to be joining a club of the stature of St Helens, it’s a huge honour not just for myself but for my family as well.

“I feel refreshed after a couple of weeks off and I’m ready to go, settle and be closer to home and my family at a really good club.

“This is huge for me, and I feel I can really get stuck in and work well at St.Helens.

“My biggest goal is to connect with everyone in the group, and let them see me for who I am. The bit that I love about coaching is being able to help further develop players and them seeing that you care. I will work extremely hard to do that.

“Ultimately, I want to win trophies, there is a lot of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice that you have to go through to get to that point.

“My last game working in Super League (with Catalans) was a Grand Final that we lost, so I have still got that bug inside me to go win silverware.

“I feel like I’m coming to a club where everybody is aligned, we all want to do that and know what it takes to do it. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

Saints boss Wellens added: “I know people who have worked with Eamon in the past and talked glowingly about him, particularly with his experiences in Catalans and this year at Bradford, and having met with him a number of times I can see clearly why people hold him in high regard.

“Eamon has a solid knowledge based around the game, a hunger, a passion, and enthusiasm for coaching.

“It was an easy decision to bring him in and strengthen us, he wants to keep developing and I think he will really complement our coaching team as well.”

