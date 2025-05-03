It would not be an exaggeration to suggest St Helens coach Paul Wellens faces one of the biggest selection calls of his coaching career on Saturday evening.

Wellens has already made a brave call in dropping his captain, Jonny Lomax, two weeks ago – and the early assessment would be that the decision has not worked.

But Wellens, who himself is under growing pressure from corners of his club’s supporters, now has to consider bringing his captain back in – but at the expense of who?

The favourite on paper would be youngster George Whitby – but in reality, that would be a hugely unpopular decision. Whitby has acquitted himself well against Wigan and Warrington despite two defeats.

But does Wellens believe he can fit Whitby and Lomax into his team?

“Potentially,” he told Love Rugby League earlier this week.

“Jonny, even though he’s not been in the team, has not been a million miles away. You don’t leave a player of his experience out lightly.

“George Whitby had another good game on the weekend and the reason we’ve not won a few games is not down to the young lad. I’ve got some decisions but Jonny comes back into contention.”

That leaves Tristan Sailor as a potentially vulnerable player – on the assumption that Saints will not drop the England fullback, Jack Welsby, at least.

Sailor has faced criticism from the likes of Jon Wilkin and Paul Sculthorpe in the last week for his performances – with his own switch to fullback not working.

There is the prospect of Sailor being nudged into the three-quarter line: but Deon Cross’ arrival and possible debut against Leeds on Saturday means that is remote.

“That’s always an option for us,” Wellens said this week when asked if he would consider moving Sailor back into the halves.

“Tristan and Jack have been in the 6 and 1 roles and when we brought Tristan in it was to play one of those roles.”

Four into three does not go. The jury may be out on whether the Saints are a better side with Lomax in or not, but Wellens is faced with a huge decision on Saturday evening.

It would not be an exaggeration to suggest it could define his tenure in the short-term, too.