St Helens face Josh Papali’i transfer competition as interested NRL club revealed

St Helens face competition for the signing of Josh Papali’i, with Newcastle Knights interested in the iconic NRL enforcer according to reports Down Under.

Papali’i is off-contract and is set to depart Canberra for the first time in his career having played more than 300 first-grade games in the Raiders’ colours.

Super League outfit Saints are believed to have been the frontrunners for his signature for a number of months, but the prop himself dropped the shock bombshell earlier this month that he may yet remain in the NRL come 2026.

And if reports in Australia are to be believed, he may well soon have a choice to make between coming to Super League or remaining Down Under.

Canberra legend Papali’i – who turned 33 in May – made his 23rd State of Origin appearance on Wednesday and helped Queensland to a victory which sealed a 2-1 series win over New South Wales.

The veteran also has vast experience on the international front with both Australia and Samoa, so it comes as no surprise that Saints now face competition.

Australian outlet The Newcastle Herald have reported that the Knights are interested in acquiring the Auckland-born powerhouse, though the club are yet to table a formal offer his way.

If Newcastle head coach Adam O’Brien does manage to pip Saints to his signature and Papali’i stays in the NRL, the prop would slot into the hole being left by Leo Thompson.

As confirmed before the 2025 campaign had even got underway, New Zealand international Thompson has penned a deal to join Canterbury Bulldogs from 2026.

The Knights will though have to wait on the decisions of both Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizzell before tabling any contract Papali’i’s way, with both 0f that pair currently off-contract.

