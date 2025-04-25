St Helens’ early-season struggles were laid bare once again on Thursday evening after another shocking defeat against one of Super League’s top sides.

Paul Wellens’ side were well-beaten at Warrington Wolves on Thursday evening – despite the Wolves being without England captain George Williams, as well as Marc Sneyd for over half of the contest due to a failed HIA and what turned out to be a fractured eye socket.

Winger Matty Ashton, having already scored a hat-trick earlier in the contest, also went off late on with a head knock, but it mattered little, as the Saints laboured through another terrible performance.

In truth, this group look a shadow of the side who won four consecutive league titles and were champions of the world in 2023.

And that is in no small part down to their record in big games against the teams who were in Super League’s upper echelons last season.

The Saints only just scraped into the play-offs last year, and there are early signs this could be another battle to preserve their record of making every end-of-season shake-up in Super League history.

But they will have to snap their horrendous form against the top teams – which now stands at a growing number of consecutive losses, the exact number of which is dependent on the teams you include.

If we are to take the trio that finished in the top three last year – Wigan, Hull KR and Warrington – then that run stands at 13 straight losses in all competitions. Throw in Leigh Leopards, and it is 15.

Whichever way you dress it up, it is simply not good enough for a club who expect to be challenging for honours year in, year out.

They are on a run of seven straight losses against the Wire alone – unthinkable for those who remember the Saints dominating meetings between the pair in the early years of Super League.

Throw in three straight defeats against both the Warriors and Rovers too, and it’s a pretty grim list that is beginning to form.

St Helens’ run versus top sides

Wigan Warriors: 3 consecutive losses

Hull KR: 3 consecutive losses

Warrington Wolves: 7 consecutive losses

Leigh Leopards: 2 consecutive losses