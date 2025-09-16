St Helens have confirmed a number of exits ahead of the culmination of the Super League season – but one key off-contract star is not among them, and his future looks increasingly likely to be with the club in 2026.

The likes of Joe Batchelor and James Bell were confirmed to be leaving the Saints at the end of the year, though that is no surprise, given how they had long since been rumoured to be joining Hull FC. Their respective switches to the MKM Stadium will be confirmed in due course.

But one name who was left off the list of announcements was forward Matt Whitley.

Whitley’s two-year deal with his hometown club expires at the end of this season but there has been no mention of a departure, or even speculation over one.

In fact, he opened the video that the Saints posted on their social media on Monday speaking about the players who are leaving, including young half-back Will Roberts and long-serving centre Konrad Hurrell.

🫶 To our Saints who are moving on from the Club at the end of the season, thank you, and good luck with your next chapters.#COYS pic.twitter.com/zy3jRTUWD9 — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 15, 2025

That is certainly not cast iron confirmation, but it is a clear hint that Whitley will be sticking around in 2026. The 29-year-old has made almost 250 Super League appearances throughout his career and he will likely be a reliable squad member for Paul Wellens or whomever is coaching the Saints next year.

Reports have already suggested that prop Agnatius Paasi – another whose name was not mentioned on Monday – has agreed a new one-year contract extension, too.

Whitley began his career with Widnes Vikings before a move to Catalans Dragons, where he spent five seasons and became a pivotal player under Steve McNamara’s guidance. He featured in two Super League Grand Finals for the Dragons before a switch to his hometown club at the start of last year.

And that stay looks set to extend into at least a third year.