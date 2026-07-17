St Helens debutant scores 9 as kids shine in huge victory

St Helens responded to their horrific defeat last week with a much-improved performance to defeat Catalans Dragons. Saints scored six tries in an impressive display that saw them, albeit temporarily, move back into the play-offs. Here are the player ratings.

Jack Welsby – 7: Scored Saints’ fourth try and was lively throughout the evening.

Jacob Douglas 6: Once again, all effort. Is holding his own out there.

Tristan Sailor – 6: Struggled defensively in the centres but threw a brilliant pass for Jack Campbell’s try.

Jake Davies – 7: Tried hard in the centres out of his natural position.

Jack Campbell – 9: All heart and effort on the wing. Got two tries on his debut plus came up with a big tackle in the second half when Catalans broke away

Harry Robertson – 8: Brought an inventiveness in the halves that his side have recently lacked and scored a crucial third try for his side. Went over again with seconds remaining.

Jackson Hastings – 7: Used his game sense and nous to come up with a quick tap in the second half that led to a try

Daniel Suluka-Fifita – 8: Was strong for his side and helped them wrestle the momentum. Going well.

Jake Burns – 6: Did a 25-minute spell without making too many headlines.

Jacob Host – 7: Put in the hard yards in during his stints.

Curtis Sironen – 8: Made more metres in the second half and was a massive threat.

Jed Cartwright – 7: Scored in the first half from a Hastings kick and was strong throughout against his dad’s side.

Joe Shorrocks – 6: Came up with some errors in the first 40 but improved after the break.

Alfie Sinclair – 6: Stood up well when coming off the bench.

Tom Humphreys – 8: Seemed to add impetus when he came on and came up with a big break for fourth try. Good display.

Cole Marsh – N/A: Played for two minutes.

Matty Evans 6: Once again stood strong on his second appearance.