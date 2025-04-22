St Helens have been rocked by the news that they could be without key forward Joe Batchelor for the next two months.

Batchelor left the field during the Good Friday derby defeat to Wigan Warriors with a hamstring problem, which Paul Wellens conceded had to be assessed in the days after the game.

Batchelor has been for a scan, and the Saints’ worst fears have now been realised with a lengthy absence looming.

Wellens said: “We’ve had that scanned and that’s looking like it’s going to be nearer to an eight-week injury. It’s a blow for Joe, but a blow for us as a team as well.”

Batchelor’s injury is a further blow for the Saints’ right-edge, with Konrad Hurrell and Harry Robertson sidelined due to injury.

However, Wellens revealed Hurrell is closing in on a return: potentially in the next week or so.

“He’s close,” Wellens said. “He’s probably another week to two weeks. He had a bit of a tightened calf last week which we didn’t want him to take any risks with. We’re prepared to be cautious with him.”

Wellens admitted he has not decided whether or not Hurrell would need to return to Halifax on dual-registration before coming back into the Super League fold, or whether he would immediately be available for selection for the Saints.

“All options are available – whether he plays on dual-reg is down to what [Halifax coach] Kyle Eastmond wants to do too,” Wellens said.

“Konrad just needs to get back on the training field and running properly.”

