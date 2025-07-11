St Helens dealt major injury blow with forward set for lengthy absence

St Helens expect to be without forward Noah Stephens for the next two months after he underwent surgery this week.

Stephens was a notable absentee from the Saints’ 17 that took to the field against Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening, before Paul Wellens’ side produced an impressive win to move up to third in the table.

But they will be without another regular for a prolonged period after scans showed a fracture on Stephens’ thumb which will require surgery.

It means the young forward will be missing for the next eight weeks, with Wellens confirming the news post-match.

“We’ve had some bad news with Noah,” Wellens said. “He’s got a fracture to his thumb. He picked up a knock, we had it investigated and we weren’t sure in the week how bad it was and the course of action we’d take. He’s likely out be for around eight weeks.”

It leaves Wellens without another member of his squad on the run-in to the end of the season.

He will also have to contend without both of his hookers that featured on Friday next weekend against Leigh Leopards.

Daryl Clark and Jake Burns were both taken off during the first half with head knocks, leading to HIAs they both ultimately failed.

Jake Wingfield deputised at hooker in the absence of Clark and Burns and did a fine job but Wellens will have to reshuffle his side yet again next week against another major play-off rivals.

