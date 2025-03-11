St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell has been dealt a significant blow in his quest to return to Super League rugby: having suffered an injury with Halifax Panthers that could rule him out for the next six weeks.

Hurrell has spent the early part of the season on dual-registration with the Panthers and made a positive impact for Kyle Eastmond’s side, who have won their first three Championship fixtures.

But he left the field with a hamstring complaint during Sunday’s win over York and Paul Wellens has confirmed it will sideline him for a prolonged period of time.

“He’s got a hamstring strain which is really unfortunate, because it’s looking like a four-to-six week lay-off,” Wellens said.

“It’s really disappointing for him. He was playing on dual-reg to get some consistent game-time and that’s what he needed after the injury he had last year. It’s another bump in the road for Konrad.”

Wellens admitted that Hurrell was closing in on returning to selection for his St Helens side too, making the timing of the blow even more desperate. “He was coming into consideration,” Wellens said.

There is brighter injury news elsewhere for the Saints ahead of Friday’s Challenge Cup tie with Leeds, though: with prop Matty Lees fit and available to return having missed last weekend’s defeat to Hull KR.

Wellens said: “If you look at the game against Hull KR, if there was any player suited to that game it was Matty.

“There’s no doubting it was a big miss for us but all being well he’ll return. He’s trained with the squad and he’s come through so hopefully he’ll be involved.”

Kyle Feldt will also be fine to feature despite picking up a bang in the latter stages of that loss to Rovers.

