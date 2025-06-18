St Helens dealt huge Joe Batchelor blow as George Whitby replacement named

St Helens will be without forward Joe Batchelor for the next month after scans confirmed he suffered a tear to his calf in last weekend’s win over Salford.

Batchelor left the field in the victory at the Red Devils, with Paul Wellens admitting the signs did not look good in regards to the possibility of a lengthy lay-off.

Scans have revealed a slightly better prognosis than initially feared, but they will still be without Batchelor for a prolonged period over the coming weeks.

Wellens said: “Joe has been for a scan and he’s looking like he’s going to be about four weeks with a slight calf tear. The physios at first look were expecting it to be worse so we take a bit of comfort in that.”

Fellow forward Curtis Sironen came off during the same game with an issue in his back, but he has been named in the Saints’ 21-man squad to face Leeds on Friday. However, Wellens was not overly confident about the prospect of the veteran Australian being fit.

“Curtis came off with bad back spasms and he’s still a bit ginger,” Wellens said. “We’ve named him in the 21 and we’re going to give him until the 11th hour to see if he improves. But the signs are not looking good at this moment in time.”

With two leading back-rowers potentially missing, Wellens admitted there could be a possible debut for youngster Jake Davies, who has been named in the Saints’ 21 to take on the Rhinos.

And with half-back George Whitby missing following a failed HIA last weekend, Wellens admitted the responsibility of partnering captain Jonny Lomax is likely to fall on the shoulders of Moses Mbye.

“Moses went there at weekend and acquitted himself well, so he’ll be the most natural choice to go into that position,” the Saints head coach said.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Kallum Watkins’ Leeds future finalised as post-playing role revealed

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers launch play for Hull FC forward in big recruitment move

👉🏻 Ranking Super League club’s average attendances midway through 2025: Hull 3rd, Hull KR 4th..

👉🏻 Hull KR launch bid for Warrington Wolves forward in shock move