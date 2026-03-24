St Helens have lost another player to long-term injury, with hooker Jake Burns ruled out with an ankle injury.

Burns missed last week’s victory over Toulouse due to a failed HIA, but it has now turned out that he suffered another, more serious injury in the same incident, which will now see him have an operation.

He will miss three to four months of action, putting him in the treatment room alongside the likes of Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees and Jack Welsby.

suffered another long-term injury blow, with hooker Jake Burns ruled out for ‘three to four’ months with a serious ankle injury.

“Jake is gone for three to four months,” head coach Paul Rowley said. “He’s having an operation on his ankle. When he got knocked out he made a bit of a mess with his ankle there, so he’s gone.

“We’re waiting on Daryl (Clark), just to get some clearance there so the only confirmed person back is Joe Shorrocks.”

Clark will need to pass HIA protocols this week to get the all clear to feature against Hull KR on Friday. Saints, are also still missing Jonny Lomax, Jacob Host and Nene Macdonald.

“They are all a little bit vague at the minute, so the recovery time will be dependent on the responses to the initial training load that they get probably this week or next.

“Unfortunately, I can’t give a definitive time on anybody at the minute.”