St Helens dealt fresh injury blow to key pair as first prognosis given

St Helens will face a nervous wait to discover whether or not they will be without both Jack Welsby and Lewis Murphy after the pair suffered injuries on Friday night.

Welsby left the field during the loss to Hull KR with what appeared to be a knee problem before Murphy – who had a controversial try disallowed in the defeat – was then withdrawn himself.

The Saints have a fortnight until their next fixture due to a break for the Challenge Cup final but head coach Paul Wellens admitted he is unsure how bad the England international’s problem in particular is.

Welsby will be scanned this week.

Wellens said: “He just said he felt something in his knee, which when he tried to move and run it was it was uncomfortable.

“And that it was uncomfortable to the point where he wasn’t out able to do his job properly which obviously is disappointing and we’ll get that checked out in the week.”

The situation was equally unclear with winger Murphy, who has already had a lengthy injury absence once this season since making the move to the club from Sydney Roosters.

And Wellens insisted that it remains to be seen how long the former Wakefield star will be absent for – like Welsby, he will be checked out in the week.

He said: “I don’t know at this stage about Lewis – I think it’s something with this quad.

“But again we’ll have to assess the extent of it in the week.”

The Saints travel to Salford in their return to action following the break for Wembley next weekend.

