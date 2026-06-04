St Helens will be without Deon Cross and Lewis Murphy for their trip to Leeds Rhinos after both suffering injuries.

The pair were both named in Saints’ 21-man squad for the game at Headingley, but neither are fit to play and have not been selected in Paul Rowley’s squad as a result.

Murphy has an elbow injury which is expected to keep him out for a period of time while Cross has a bicep issue. Both are expected to be out for prolonged periods.

As a result, Kyle Feldt and Harry Robertson have been recalled and will play wing and centre respectively, with Mark Percival on the other edge.

Jonny Lomax has been selected in the halves with Jackson Hastings suspended while Curtis Sironen has been promoted to the starting line-up, with Matt Whitley retaining his place in the side.

George Whitby has been named on the bench, as has Jake Davies, with the in-form back-rower not featuring in the last three games. George Delaney and Shane Wright make up the bench.

Saints are looking for a response after a bitterly disappointing defeat to Castleford Tigers last time out, their second defeat in three games.

They take on a Leeds Rhinos side top of Super League after twelve rounds after winning nine of their games so far this campaign.