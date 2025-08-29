St Helens have been dealt a monumental blow ahead of next week’s derby with Wigan Warriors after arguably their most influential forward was ruled out.

Saints star Morgan Knowles left the field during the early stages of their clash with Hull KR on Friday evening after being hit high by the Robins’ Rhyse Martin inside the first ten minutes. Knowles also appeared to take heavy contact with the ground as he fell to the floor.

He emerged dazed and bloodied and had to be assisted from the field by the Saints’ medical staff shortly after going down, with the England international going off for a HIA.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, ten minutes later, Knowles had indeed failed his HIA.

Because the injury occurred through the yellow card handed out to Martin though, the Saints were able to bring on George Whitby as their 18th man on the night.

But it represents a major, major blow for the Saints not only against the league leaders, but against their arch rivals next weekend when they face the Super League champions.

Knowles has been one of Super League’s best forwards in 2025 and integral to the Saints’ title hopes and their mid-season turnaround in form.

But they will have to go into battle against their biggest foes next weekend without one of their most crucial and pivotal players against Wigan in a monumental match.

