The early favourite for the St Helens job has already distanced himself from the race to succeed Paul Rowley – with Ben Hornby seemingly ruling himself out.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach has been touted as a future head coach in either Super League or the NRL after building up an impressive resume as an assistant.

That led to perhaps inevitable speculation that Hornby would be in the running to become the next Saints coach – but he has already decided the role is not for him.

Hornby withdraws from St Helens race

Reports in Australia have confirmed that Hornby has no interest in taking on a role in England with the Saints – with family reasons cited as the primary factor for him pulling out of the race.

That is an early blow for the Saints, with the club believed to be keen admirers of Hornby behind the scenes – so much so his name had already been discussed as a possible candidate.

However, they will now have to look elsewhere, with Hornby’s future set to remain with the Rabbitohs. He is now in talks about possibly extending his stay as Wayne Bennett’s number two.

And it means the Saints have lost one of the early frontrunners from the race to become Rowley’s successor from the start of next season.

Hornby has been linked with other roles including the St George job – and had been speculated as a possible candidate with Hull KR’s hunt to replace Willie Peters.

But Hornby is going nowhere.

Other names in the race

That will now lead to interest about who else could be in the running for the role – with Hornby touted as the early favourite.

Samoa coach Ben Gardiner’s name consistently appears in job hunts, while there are other Australian-based coaches including Matt Ballin who have been mentioned.

England coach Brian McDermott is another whose name is in the reckoning. Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty is among the bookmakers’ favourites, but he said last weekend that he was happy remaining at Odsal Stadium.

Bizarrely, Eamon O’Carroll is still among the favourites – despite already confirming he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.