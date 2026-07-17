St Helens have suffered yet another injury setback, with Nene Macdonald absent from Paul Rowley’s match day squad.

The outside back was named in the squad 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s clash with Catalans Dragons, but has not made the 17. Rowley is expected to explain post-match about why the Papua New Guinea international is missing from the team.

Images posted on St Helens’ social media this week showed him training at the BrewDog Stadium. Despite that, he does not feature tonight in a game that is huge for a multitude of reasons.

In his absence, academy talent Jack Campbell will feature at wing. The teenager has been playing fullback for the club in lower grades but takes on a new role with Saints ravaged by injury.

Owen Dagnall was the latest injury blow in last week’s humiliating home defeat to Toulouse Olympique, suffering an ACL injury that will see him miss the rest of the season. It leaves Saints without Mark Percival, Deon Cross and Lewis Murphy in the outside backs department, as well as Dagnall and now Macdonald.

After last weekend’s dismal 46-0 defeat to Toulouse, the pressure is on the Saints – but they will have to get past the Dragons without another senior player.

More to follow..