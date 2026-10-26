St Helens have been described as ‘keen’ on exploring a move for Brisbane Broncos forward Jack Gosiewski for the 2027 season.

The Saints are putting together their inaugural squad for incoming coach Kevin Walters, with a string of new signings already agreeing to join the club.

They include half-back Sean O’Sullivan, Catalans Dragons outside back Solomona Faataape and Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling, whose move to Super League was confirmed this week. Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu is also bound for the club in 2027.

But now, another player Walters knows well has been linked with the club.

Could St Helens pounce for Brisbane forward?

In a run-down of every NRL player without a deal for the 2027 season, Code Sports have shone a light on Brisbane’s situation alongside all the other clubs in the competition.

They have indicated that Gosiewski is keen to play on, but he is currently recovering from an injury – and while the Broncos would be open to retaining him on a ‘bottom end deal’, there is another option: a reunion with Walters in England.

The Saints have ultimately been linked therefore with a move for Gosiewski, with it suggested by Code Sports that they would be ‘keen’ on pursuing a possible move for the forward.

The 32-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Broncos, and would qualify for a visa based on the amount of game-time he has had in the last two years in particular.

With over 100 NRL appearances to his name, Gosiewski would add experience to the Saints’ new-look pack under Walters: but there are quota situations to consider.

Could St Helens facilitate a Jack Gosiewski move?

The Saints are actually one of several Super League clubs over the current allocation of 10 overseas quota players as it stands.

They have 11 under contract for 2027 at the time of writing: new signings Faataape, O’Sullivan, Starling and Tuipulotu – as well as Tristan Sailor, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Nene Macdonald, Shane Wright, Curtis Sironen, Jacob Host and David Klemmer.

That means one would definitely either need to leave or not be registered as a bare minimum – but for any Gosiewski deal to be considered, there would have to be two departures.

Macdonald is expected to be one of those, with Wright’s services also offered to rival Super League clubs for the 2027 season as the Saints look to clear the decks for Walters.

And if they can do that, it could open the door for another new arrival.