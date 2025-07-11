St Helens moved up to third in the Super League table courtesy of a stunning 6-0 victory at Leeds Rhinos: with AMT Headingley undoubtedly their lucky ground right now.

Paul Wellens’ side won their fifth league game in a row in a low-scoring but engrossing game between Super League’s two most successful teams, and in the process continued their remarkable run at the home of their great rivals.

This was their seventh straight Super League win at Headingley, dating all the way back to their last loss here in 2017. They also were victorious in the Challenge Cup against the Rhinos in West Yorkshire last year, too – making it eight straight wins here in all competitions.

It is a remarkable run of form at an away ground for the Saints, including a number of eye-catching and high-scoring wins.

But this was a very different kind of night against the Rhinos, with defences well and truly on top – not least the Saints’.

They lost both of their hookers to head knocks during the first half and were forced to deputise Jake Wingfield at dummy-half in the absence of Daryl Clark and Jake Burns.

With several other key performances – not least from prop Matty Lees, who did an all-action 80 minutes in the middle – the Saints were worthy winners at Headingley yet again to make it another miserable night for the Rhinos and another enjoyable one for the Saints.

