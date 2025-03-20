St Helens ‘consider’ marquee deal for Penrith Panthers star in 2026

St Helens are reportedly considering a move to sign Penrith Panthers forward Scott Sorensen next year on a marquee player deal, according to reports Down Under.

The Saints are well underway with their recruitment plans for 2026. They will lose a number of key players at the end of this season, including the likes of Morgan Knowles and Joe Batchelor, who will sign for the Dolphins and Hull FC respectively.

And they are now eyeing up the NRL as part of their recruitment drive for next year – with a key member of Penrith’s four-peat squad on their radar.

That player is Sorensen, the 32-year-old forward who has featured in all four Grand Final wins for the Panthers between 2021 and 2024.

Australian podcast The League Scene have suggested that the Saints have made ‘initial enquiries’ to Sorensen about a deal for 2026.

St Helens are making some big moves. They’ve signed Levi Edwards from Championship side York. While having made initial inquiries to Penrith edge forward Scott Sorensen. Details remain limited but Saints are considering offering marquee money to the New Zealand international. — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) March 20, 2025

They have said ‘details are limited’ but there is a consideration the club would table a marquee deal for the player.

However, any deal would require Sorensen to be granted an early release from his contract with Penrith as it stands, given how he has another year left on his existing deal with the NRL champions.

The 32-year-old made his NRL debut in 2014 with Cronulla, before a one-season stint with Canberra ahead of returning to the Sharks.

However, it is his move to Penrith in 2021 which has taken his career to new heights – with Sorensen featuring in four straight Grand Finals.

That has led to him earning international recognition with New Zealand in 2022. He has made four caps for the Kiwis since making his Test debut, and was named in their World Cup squad.