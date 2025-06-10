St Helens confirm latest injury blow as veteran sidelined with prognosis delivered

St Helens have confirmed centre Mark Percival will be sidelined for between five and six weeks having required surgery on a bone spur injury in his ankle.

Percival, who turned 31 at the end of last month, had been in fine form for the first half of the Super League season.

Missing only two games across all competitions so far this term, he’d scored three tries and kicked 29 goals as well as recording five assists.

But now, the veteran is set for a stint on the sidelines, and will join a long list of those currently in the treatment room at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Percival underwent his surgery on Monday (June 10), and Saints revealed the news in a press release published on Tuesday evening following an interview head coach Paul Wellens carried out with local outlet the St Helens Star.

In that interview, Wellens said: “It is really unfortunate that it has happened now because we have had a cluster of injuries around the same time, which is not ideal.

“But Mark had got to the point where something needed doing if he was going to be able to finish the season strongly, so we had to make a strong call there, albeit a disappointing one.

“You can never question Mark’s toughness – but he has been uncomfortable there for a while and there was a strong thought that we would be able to manage it throughout the course of the year. That has proved not to be the case now.

“He was feeling the pain and we had it re-investigated and had to come to a decision moving forward. There was only one decision – get it fixed.

“He has been having this problem for a while and having this procedure done will almost certainly alleviate those problems moving forward.”

When Wellens’ side travel to Salford Red Devils in Round 14 of the Super League campaign on Sunday afternoon, they will also be without key duo Jack Welsby and Lewis Murphy.

Welsby has had to go under the knife himself for a knee problem, and will miss the remainder of the season unless Saints make it into the play-off semi-finals.

Murphy meanwhile is out for around eight weeks with a quad injury sustained last time out in their heavy defeat at Hull KR.

