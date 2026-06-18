“Joining the club ahead of the 2025 season, Feldt played for the Saints on 29 occasions, boasting an impressive scoring record with 33 tries. The 34-year-old also kicked 32 goals for the Red V, making his total points tally 196.

“The club respects his decision to prioritise personal matters at this time. St.Helens R.F.C. is committed to supporting the well-being of players and staff at all times, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best for the future.”

Feldt has not spoken personally since his exit was confirmed.

Saints’ wing options

The Saints do have some cover within Paul Rowley’s squad, with the likes of Owen Dagnall available to come in. However, Lewis Murphy is currently injured and Tristan Sailor has featured on the wing in each of their last two games.

Sailor may now have to have an extended run on the wing with both Murphy and Deon Cross set to be out of action for lengthy periods.

He has signed to remain with the club beyond this season but there remains great doubt over what position he will be playing for the Saints in 2027 and beyond.

Feldt’s exit also gives the Saints an option to recruit mid-season, with significant salary space as well as a quota spot freed up by the departure of the North Queensland Cowboys stalwart.