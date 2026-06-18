Kyle Feldt has left St Helens with immediate effect – with the club confirming he has chosen to ‘prioritise personal matters’.

Feldt joined the Saints at the start of last season, and had previously hinted he would be open to extending the two-year contract he signed when he arrived at the beginning of the 2025 campaign.

However, after a disappointing performance away at Leeds earlier this month, Feldt was dropped for the defeat to Warrington Wolves last week.

And it has now been confirmed that performance at AMT Headingley was his final one in a Saints shirt.

Saints confirm Feldt exit

In a brief statement, the club said: “St.Helens R.F.C. can confirm that Kyle Feldt has been released from his contract with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement between the player and the Club.