St Helens confirm Kyle Feldt exit as reasons given for shock departure
Kyle Feldt has left St Helens with immediate effect – with the club confirming he has chosen to ‘prioritise personal matters’.
Feldt joined the Saints at the start of last season, and had previously hinted he would be open to extending the two-year contract he signed when he arrived at the beginning of the 2025 campaign.
However, after a disappointing performance away at Leeds earlier this month, Feldt was dropped for the defeat to Warrington Wolves last week.
And it has now been confirmed that performance at AMT Headingley was his final one in a Saints shirt.
Saints confirm Feldt exit
In a brief statement, the club said: “St.Helens R.F.C. can confirm that Kyle Feldt has been released from his contract with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement between the player and the Club.
“Joining the club ahead of the 2025 season, Feldt played for the Saints on 29 occasions, boasting an impressive scoring record with 33 tries. The 34-year-old also kicked 32 goals for the Red V, making his total points tally 196.
“The club respects his decision to prioritise personal matters at this time. St.Helens R.F.C. is committed to supporting the well-being of players and staff at all times, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best for the future.”
Feldt has not spoken personally since his exit was confirmed.
Saints’ wing options
The Saints do have some cover within Paul Rowley’s squad, with the likes of Owen Dagnall available to come in. However, Lewis Murphy is currently injured and Tristan Sailor has featured on the wing in each of their last two games.
Sailor may now have to have an extended run on the wing with both Murphy and Deon Cross set to be out of action for lengthy periods.
He has signed to remain with the club beyond this season but there remains great doubt over what position he will be playing for the Saints in 2027 and beyond.
Feldt’s exit also gives the Saints an option to recruit mid-season, with significant salary space as well as a quota spot freed up by the departure of the North Queensland Cowboys stalwart.