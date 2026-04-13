St Helens have confirmed that forward Jake Wingfield will miss the rest of the 2026 season with injury – meaning he may have technically played his last game for the club.

Wingfield left the field during the early stages of the Saints’ Challenge Cup victory over Catalans Dragons last Friday. He went down with minimal contact and immediately clutched his knee.

That sparked fears of a serious lay-off, something head coach Paul Rowley confirmed post-match was likely to be the case. And now, the Saints have made it official, with confirmation that Wingfield has suffered an ACL injury.

As such, the forward will now require surgery to correct the issue and he faces a lengthy lay-off, with his 2026 season now over.

Wingfield is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Saints now having to decide whether or not they will hand him a new deal as he continues his rehab.

Rowley said: “Firstly, on behalf of everyone at the club, our thoughts are with Jake at this time. I know we all get around him and lend him and his family our full support.

“For such a professional, hard-working young man, it’s gutting news, and we know he deserves so much better than this news. He’s a fantastic lad who we love, and we’ll make sure our medical staff and more will support him.”

Saints have not yet disclosed a timeframe for Lewis Murphy’s recovery, after he also suffered a serious injury on Friday night. Murphy had to be helped from the field after appearing to dislocate his elbow in a gruesome incident.

That would likely mean an extended stint on the sidelines too for the winger.

Rowley is set to welcome back a number of key players in the coming weeks though, including the likes of England fullback Jack Welsby and captain Matty Lees.