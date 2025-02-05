St Helens have reportedly ‘conceded defeat’ in their attempts to keep Morgan Knowles at the club beyond this season, according to a fresh report in Australia.

Knowles is one of the highest-profile off-contract players in Super League going into the new season, with his future already subject to major speculation on both sides of the world.

Reports in the NRL have already emerged suggesting the Dolphins, led by former Saints coach Kristian Woolf, are leading a push to try and bring the forward to Australia in 2026.

Knowles has said nothing on his future and remained coy thus far, though Saints coach Paul Wellens is expected to be quizzed on his status at Wednesday’s Super League launch.

But NRL podcast The League Scene have now revealed that the Super League side have apparently resigned themselves to the fact that Knowles will not remain a one-club man and stay with the Saints in 2026.

They wrote:

Update: St Helens have reportedly conceded defeat and Morgan Knowles is set to become a Dolphin in 2026! https://t.co/BPbTf4NMQb — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) February 5, 2025

The Saints are set for somewhat an overhaul at the end of this season, with mounting reports of numerous player departures, with Knowles set to be the latest.

Rugby League Live revealed this week that both Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou are set to leave at the end of their current contracts and join local rivals Wigan Warriors in a move which has caused significant uproar.

With Knowles now also seemingly set to depart, the Saints will turn their attention towards their other high-profile players off-contract later this year.

The likes of Matt Whitley, Moses Mbye and James Bell are also coming up to the end of their deals and are allowed to speak to other clubs.

