St Helens assistant coach Lee Briers has seemingly taken a shot at Wigan coach Matt Peet and the critics who suggest the club have stopped promoting young talent.

Peet made headlines earlier this year after the Warriors hammered the Saints in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. He insisted the Saints had ‘lost their identity’ – with a reference to their decision to bring in Bill Leyland and Jordan Dezaria on one-week loans for the Good Friday derby between the side.

But Briers has now responded with a dig of his own, it seems.

Briers hits back at youth claims

With Paul Rowley not doing his usual pre-match press conference duties, Briers stepped in to preview the trip to Bradford Bulls on Saturday evening.

The saints are facing a mid-season injury crisis, with a string of first-team players out injured – some of them long-term including Mark Percival and Matt Whitley. George Whitby also faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

That means the Saints have named nine homegrown players in their 21-man squad that will face the Bulls on Saturday night, and Briers smiled and suggested they were still doing what they have always done: promoting their young talent.

“It’s not bad, considering we’ve not been promoting youth. It’s not too bad in my eyes,” he said. “One thing that young players bring is enthusiasm and energy. We’re not going to harness that. We’re going to let them and go and enjoy it.

“Obviously we’ve got some principle in how we want to play, but they’re here for a reason – they’re good players.”

Saints’ season so far

The Saints sit sixth in the table going into the weekend’s fixtures and know defeat at Odsal could be costly – with Leigh Leopards facing struggling Toulouse earlier on Saturday and able to cut the gap to the top six to just a solitary win.

Rowley’s men then face Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend in Liverpool next week.

And Briers admitted while the year so far has not gone exactly to plan, there is still confidence the Saints can launch a title push in the second half of the season.

“We understand it’s not been perfect,” the former Warrington Wolves icon said. “But we’re realists as well. We’re working really hard, the team is working hard, the club is working hard, and we’re ready to give people an opportunity and Paul Rowley has got a plan.